David Allen Wente, 71, of Emporia,
Kansas, passed away Sunday, September
22nd, 2019, peacefully with family
present at bedside.
David was born on November 12,
1947 to William and Sylvia Wente in
Emporia, Kansas. After graduating
from Blackwell High School in 1967, he
went on to serve our country in the United States Army.
David was deployed to Cu Chi, Vietnam and served in
The Vietnam war from March 1968 – October 1969.
After David returned from his service in the Army, he
worked numerous jobs driving for companies, including
Coca-Cola, UPS, and Evco (Emporia Wholesale Coffee
Co.). Most of his career, however, was with the City of
Emporia; Sanitation/Recycling Department.
In 1965, he met Barbara Ann Ballard, and they wed
in 1969, going on to have 3 daughters, Christina Ann,
Nancy Ruth, and Amanda Marie.
After retiring in 2010, David spent his time attending
church, as well as the Kansas State & County Fairs,
tractor pulls, bluegrass festivals, and travelling with his
family. He was dedicated to financial support of worldwide
missions, in an effort to further the gospel of
Jesus Christ. Just prior to his death, David contributed
to sending his grandsons, Ethan and Liam Harp on a
mission trip to Tanzania, Africa in 2020.
David is survived by his former wife, Barbara Wente
of Fremont, Nebraska, with whom he shared 47 years of
marriage; three daughters, Christina Harvey (Michael
Rouser) of Hutchinson, Kansas, Nancy Harp (Bill
Harp) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Amanda Moore (James
Moore) of Fremont, Nebraska. Also surviving are his
grandchildren, Jacob Wente of Rockford, Illinois, Shelby
Harvey and Leland Rouser of Hutchinson, Kansas, Sgt.
Andrew Harp of Honolulu, Hawaii, Ethan Harp and
Liam Harp of Fort Worth, Texas, Joel Moore, Micah
Moore, Caleb Moore, and Jonah Moore of Fremont,
Nebraska; also, his father, William Wente (Gerry Wente)
of Blackwell, Oklahoma, and brother, John Wente (Linda
Wente) of Yukon, Oklahoma.
David was predeceased by his mother, Sylvia Wente.
Private inurnment will take place at a later date in
Braman, Oklahoma. Memorial services will be held at
2pm, Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at the First Church of
the Nazarene, 2931 W 24th Ave, Emporia, KS 66801.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Disabled
American Veterans https://www.dav.org/.
