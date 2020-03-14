Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 9:30 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W 15th Ave. and Industrial Rd., 9:56 a.m.
Illegal burning, 2000 Huntington Rd., 3:32 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 4:15 p.m.
Friday
Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Congress St., 12:40 a.m.
Parking problem, 1500 Merchant St., 8:02 a.m.
Parking problem, 1000 East St., 10:03 a.m.
Prowler, W 13th Ave. and Washington St., 11:14 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 12:17 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 12:18 p.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Lost property, Emporia, 12:15 p.m.
Injury accident, N. Highway 99 and Burlingame Rd., Allen, 6:36 p.m.
Animal bite, 200 Commercial St., Neosho Rapids, 7:58 p.m.
Friday
Traffic stop, 4200 W. Highway 50, 2:20 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1300 I-35, 7:14 a.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 10:45 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Theft, 900 Commercial St., 2:39 p.m.
Fraud, 1600 Wheeler St., 3:39 p.m.
Friday
Theft, 300 Graham St., 10:17 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
