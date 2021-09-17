Chance Elson McNeese of Emporia died on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at his home. He was 34.
Services are pending. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
Updated: September 17, 2021 @ 5:34 pm
