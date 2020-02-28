Leoma K. Massey, 68, passed away two days shy of her 69th birthday on February 26, 2020 at the Life Care Center in Burlington, Kansas.
She was born to G. W. and Calla Leoma Lasater on February 28, 1951 in San Angelo, Texas. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1969 and attended San Angelo State University.
Leoma spent much of her adult life helping others. She provided in-home daycare for many years before working at the Lyon County Health Department. She finished out her career at Emporia High School as a special education para. Leoma was known to participate in class and even complete essays to be proof-read by teachers.
Leoma was creative and talented in drawing, painting, music, embroidery, and quilting. She also had an unwavering faith in the Lord and enjoyed singing at church and listening to gospel music. Nana, as she was known to her grandchildren, loved to garden and plant flowers. A true Southern Belle, Leoma was known for her sweet tea and her southern drawl.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother,
A. L. Lasater; and second husband, Gary Massey.
Survivors include her two daughters, Stefanie Kay Baker and husband Toby of Lebo, Kansas, Amanda Ballard and husband Travis of Madison, Kansas; brothers, Albert Lasater and wife Monet of Arizona, Marvin Lasater and wife Gail of Texas; five grandchildren, Beau, Katie, Lillian, Trent, and Harper; many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington, Kansas. Family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be in Key West Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, Kansas 66839.
