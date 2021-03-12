Special to The Gazette
The W.S. & E.C. Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee awarded a $75,000 grant to CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness supporting the local nonprofit community mental health center’s Daytime, After School, Summer, and Positive Alternatives for Student Success (PASS) Children’s programs in the Lyon, Coffey and Osage counties.
The children’s programs are rehabilitative, therapeutic, psychosocial treatment groups for youth that focus on developing and using appropriate social skills, coping skills, leisure time skills, behaviors, and attitude through use of evidence based social/emotional curriculum.
The mission of Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness is to provide dynamic, culturally sensitive, high-quality behavioral health care to residents of Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, and Wabaunsee counties in the most effective, caring, and efficient manner.
“On behalf of the board of directors, and all team members, I would like to thank the W.S. and E.C. Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee for its commitment to these programs and recognize their incredible generosity to this community at large,” CEO Amanda Cunningham said. “This charitable gift brings us closer to the funding needed for a long overdue expansion in this program area which in turn truly strengthens the fabric of our community.”
“This funding will open opportunities for growth, education, and new experiences for the participants in these programs,” Lauren Rickner, LMLP, Region III Manager added. “Staff members will be equipped with the resources necessary to provide quality, innovative programming to enrich the services our children receive. We are grateful to the Jones Trust for supporting our passion and our mission of providing the best services possible to our communities.”
CrossWinds said education is fundamental to success and essential to the continued well-being of the community and “breaking the stigma of mental illness.” Statistics show that mental health plays a vital role in building a strong community foundation both socially and economically.
CrossWinds is grateful that the W.S. & E.C. Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee pays special attention to the needs of society’s most vulnerable populations and entrusts these programs to address some of those needs in 2021.
For more information about Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness visit www.crosswindsks.org or email lmoody@crosswindsks.org
