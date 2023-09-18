Emergency crews are en route to a reported structure fire outside of Emporia Monday afternoon.
The fire is located at 357 Road 200, about 9.5 miles northwest of Emporia. According to scanner traffic, the structure is a two-story barn that is currently on fire. No other structures are being threatened at this time.
We will have more informaton on this as the situation develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.