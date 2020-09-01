Charles William Ristau of Emporia died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Holiday Resort Care Center, Emporia. He was 92.
Charlie managed Woolworth and Woolco stores, worked for Harrison Company, served as Director of Emporia Chamber of Commerce, sold real estate for Ek Real Estate and worked for the Mental Health Center.
A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Patio Garden of Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home had the arrangements.
