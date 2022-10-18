The Emporia Gazette
The Chase County Old School Development District invites the community to the 2nd annual Old School Pumpkin Run this weekend.
The run supports the historic restoration of the historic Cottonwood Falls Grade School, located at 401 Maple St., Cottonwood Falls.
Registion opens from 8 - 8:45 a.m., with the 1K kicking off at 9 a.m. The 5K starts at 9:15 a.m. and awards will be presented at 10 a.m.
Registration for the 1K is $15 for ages 16 and older and $10 for youth. Registration for the 5K is $30 for ages 16 and older and $25 for youth.
To sign up, visit runsignup.com/race/KS/CottonwoodFalls/OldSchoolHalloweenRun.
