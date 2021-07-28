The Emporia City Commission returned to a discussion of wage increases for city staff during its study session Wednesday morning.
In a previous discussion held on June 23, human resources director Jo Lynne Herron informed the commission that the last official compensation study was completed in 2007, and in that time the consumer price index had increased by 24%. There was only one wage increase for city staff during that period, a 2% cost of living adjustment in 2014.
A modest 12% increase in the wage scale was proposed in order to combat difficulty with the hiring and retention of city staff. Such a measure, however necessary, would come at great cost to the city.
During Wednesday’s session, the commission agreed that changes needed to be made to the wage scale, or else, as Mayor Rob Gilligan quipped, “[Vice Mayor] Becky [Smith] is going to be driving the trash truck and [Commissioner] Susan [Brinkman] and I are hanging off the back.”
Gilligan, who drove most of the commission’s conversation, said that he was in favor of the 12% wage scale increase and that those whose salaries would fall through the bottom of the wage scale after the change should receive a raise to be within the new scale.
“That would cost us $156,000 or something like that in the city,” he said. “That’s something I feel like should be done immediately.”
That action would only affect people at the bottom of the wage scale and new hire salaries. However, it still leaves other city staff salaries untouched, especially going forward.
City staff recommended that the city commission continue its merit pay at an average annualized rate of 2.5% and also add an additional 2% increase annually.
Gilligan said he had more difficulty with this and that a flat wage increase across the board would be less likely to solve the city’s problems.
Instead, he suggested that the city should start by raising the wages for its entry-level positions.
“Those are the ones we need to focus on first and probably heavier on a percentage-wise and then maybe reduce that down over a cycle,” he said. “So I’ve asked staff and reached out: Can we look at some additional options where, instead of a percentage increase across the board, we talk about maybe a flat-rate increase that gives everybody the exact same increase on an annualized basis? That’s going to increase your lower end at a higher rate and your upper end at a little bit of a lower rate, but everybody’s going to see increases.”
He also asked that wages be examined each year instead of on a five-year basis because “it’s not sustainable, and we know that, and staff knew that too.”
Gilligan said that the city is in this situation because the city’s growth in its revenue stream has not been enough to respond to the current market and because previous city commissions have faltered in doing what was necessary to keep up.
“The city commission -- and I’ve been a part of it for 10 years -- has probably taken the easy road to just do the little, small, incremental changes and not be reactive to our market,” he said. “So now we are kind of behind the eight ball as an organization and it’s making it difficult for us to hire and specifically hire in our entry-level jobs.”
The commission will continue its wage discussion during its Aug. 11 study session.
In other business, the commission heard a request from Jeff Lynch, community development director, and Matt Lowery, land bank board chairman, for additional land bank funding.
Lynch said that the land bank has been in existence since 2019, and in that time it has acquired four properties and sold or donated three of them for housing purposes.
“There’s a real need for vacant, buildable lots with our present market,” he said.
Lynch told the commission that the land bank board would like to do more, but that each of the solutions it has considered “comes down to funding.”
The commissioners agreed that they would like to give the land bank more funding, as it performs an important role in the community. They discussed a merger of the property enforcement program’s demolition funds with the land banks funds, as those roles occasionally overlap. They also expressed interest in allotting more funding for the land bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.