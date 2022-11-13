Two Emporia police officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Friday.
Randall Crump Jr. and Alexander Weaver were part of the 301st Basic Training Class in Reno County, which lasted 14 weeks.
Weaver received a special fitness award for running and walking more than 231 miles during the class.
Weaver was part of a group which completed 30 push-ups in a minute, 30 sit-ups in a minute and a 1.5-mile run in 18 minutes or less.
Each graduate received a certificate and a “challenge coin” to confirm completion of the course.
The class included members of local police departments, sheriff's offices and the Kansas Department of Corrections.
