Ruth Naomi Ford, of Emporia, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Holiday Resort. She was 87.
Ruth was born January 1, 1933 in Quenemo, Kansas to Walter V. and Edith A. (Davidson) Brown. She married George W. Ford on March 18, 1951. To this union were born 4 children. She worked as the head cook for Reading School and the Emporia Senior Center. Ruth enjoyed quilting, reading, and baking, among many other things. She especially loved spending time with her family and church community. She was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and she will be greatly missed.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George W. Ford; son, Mike Ford; and siblings, Orlin Brown, Glen Brown, Don Brown, and Mary Paige. She is survived by her daughter, Jean and Ron Gould; sons, Tom and Elaine Ford, Pat and Anita Ford; Mike’s wife, Kathy Ford; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
Due to the current health situation the family has chosen for services to remain private. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian
Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.