The Lyon County Commission had a short meeting Thursday morning to start off the new year.
Commissioners approved the purchase of six 2023 Ram double cab 4x4 trucks from Clint Bowyer Autoplex for a total of $237,713.70 for the Sheriff’s Office.
Tobey Kelly with the Sheriff’s Office said the trucks will not come installed with equipment, which will be an additional cost. Kelly said older vehicles will most likely be sold on Purple Wave or to Chicago Motors, a dealership in Chicago.
Commissioners also approved waiving the state Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) requirements.
County Controller Dan Williams said that the county uses cash-basis accounting, which does not fall under the GAAP requirements.
“Some municipalities do GAAP accounting,” Williams explained. “Most the county governments, I believe, use cash-basis.”
Commissioners also approved paying the KCAMP 2023 Annual Premium insurance in the amount of $372,389 and the 2023 Kansas Workers Risk Cooperative for Counties Premium insurance for a total of $209,644.
In other business, commissioners reviewed the 2023 annual appointments for Lyon County. The commission did not take action on any appointments during the meeting.
The Lyon County Commission will meet again Thursday, Jan. 12 at 9 a.m.
Commissioner-elect Ken Duft will be sworn in Monday, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers.
