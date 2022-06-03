A 61-year-old man from Colorado was killed Friday evening after a two vehicle accident involving a bicycle in rural Lyon County.
Gregory Bachman of Frisco, Colo., was riding a bicycle heading northbound on Road F at 5 p.m. when he reportedly ran into a car driven by 52-year-old Cory Smith of Emporia. Smith was heading westbound on Road 190 in a 2021 Chevy Silverado truck.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Bachman was wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at 5:12 p.m.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office confirmed reports of a fatality accident in Lyon County to The Gazette at 7:39 p.m. At that time, Sheriff Jeff Cope said he could confirm that a wreck near Road 190 and Road F involved a fatality, but had no other information.
According to the Unbound Gravel rosters, Bachman was registered for the 200 mile race slated to leave Emporia Saturday morning.
"I can confirm that we are aware of the incident," said Jordan Titus, public relations for Life Time. " ... out of respect for the family we are unable to share further details at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the cyclists' family."
(2) comments
I’m not sure about the details of this wreck. But I know for a fact that majority of these cyclists don’t stop at stop signs. There supposed to follow same traffic laws as vehicles, and they don’t. They also ride right in the middle of the road and don’t feel the need to pull over and let others past. My condolences goes out to this persons family, I don’t mean to sound like he was like the majority of cyclists who don’t follow traffic laws. I’m not trying to say he was.
This is so very sad. I was in town today going North on Prairie towards the cemetery when a biker ran a stop sign off the side street and if I had not been watching he would have hit me. I love the bike sports and love that they come to Emporia but they need to watch where they are going and not their GPS or timers.
