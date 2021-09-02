LEBO -- Lebo may be young in 2021, and it may be replacing key elements of last year’s team, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t expecting big things this season.
The Wolves went 11-1 in 2020 with their one loss coming by just five points at the hands of Frankfort in the third round of the state playoffs.
“That was frustrating. Our goal was to make it to at least substate,” said fourth-year head coach Brian Hadley. “ ... Overall, it was a great season.”
Six seniors graduated off of last year’s team, including several who played crucial roles such as all-state quarterback Devan McEwen. Hadley acknowledged that this year’s team faces a bit of a drop-off when it comes to time accumulated on the field, but he still thinks Lebo could compete for a league title and make another playoff run.
“I feel like this year, we’re not as experienced, but I think we can be just as good,” he said. “I think we have the talent here. A lot of the guys we’re returning played last year or subbed in. We had a full JV season last year, which was the first time we’ve had a JV season in five years. That was a big stepping stone, getting people out.”
Overhauled as it may be, what defines this year’s team, he said, is its speed and athleticism, particularly in its offensive ranks.
Slipping into McEwen’s shoes will be senior Kyle Reese, who makes the switch to quarterback after he earned first-team all-district honors as a running back, linebacker, returner, punter and kicker last year.
In his career, Reese is 5-for-5 passing for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 58 times for 587 yards and 13 touchdowns last year.
“He was one of our best players last year and I’m very confident he can step into that role and do really well,” Hadley said.
Junior Austin Bailey is another all-state player on the offensive and defensive line.
Sophomore Corey Reese -- Kyle Reese’s younger brother -- earned significant playing time as a freshman by the end of last season and had 14 rushes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior receiver Luke Davies had 21 catches for 339 yards and two touchdowns last year and will be joined by Grayson Shoemaker and Landon Grimmett. Dom Risner missed most of last year due to a knee injury and will serve as a tight end in 2021.
Hadley said the team has added several freshmen and older newcomers this season which offers a significant amount of depth. The football program has grown considerably under his leadership, having grown from the “dirty dozen” in his first year to 20 players this year.
He also thinks that some people might be overlooking his team after graduation lifted so much after last year, but he has no trouble believing in his guys.
“We’re just looking to build off the momentum we had from last year,” he said. “Yeah, it’s different faces, but these guys were there. They were on the team. They know what it takes. They know what it was like and how fun it was to be able to play in that third round playoff game. … It’s right there. They can believe. We’re going to have to stay healthy. We’re going to have to play together. But the talent is there to beat anybody on our schedule and hopefully make a deep playoff run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.