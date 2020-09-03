Newman Regional Health announced receipt of a $10,000 grant from Tyson Foods to support their Diabetes Education Program.
As a result of the grant funds, Newman Regional Health was able to offer their Diabetes Education Program to those in Lyon County and surrounding areas that otherwise would not have had the resources available due to non-coverage or financial hardship from out-of-pocket expenses. Thirty-one scholarships were awarded to community members to assist them in receiving diabetes education.
Other ways that grant funding was able to further diabetes education in our community include: Targeted diabetes education sessions with Tyson Foods employees; promotion of the 2020 and/or 2021 Diabetes Health Fair — a free community event open to the public; quarterly Diabetes Support Groups provided to those with diabetes or family/caregivers; and continuing education hours for local diabetes educators and pharmacists.
Newman Regional Health initiated the grant request with Tyson Foods in 2019 as a way to further increase diabetes education and outreach within the local communities. Due to several unforeseen challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many diabetes education activities and events were canceled; however, classes were resumed in June 2020.
For more information about Newman Regional Health’s Diabetes Education Program, visit https://www.newmanrh.org/diabeteseducation.
(1) comment
If diabetes education was provided to the public and everyone followed it, McDonalds, Burger King and their ilk as well as most restaurants would go out of business. Grocery store stock would decrease by 80% or more. That tells you how much in general the food industry cares about diabetes and your health. Do you want to super size those fries?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.