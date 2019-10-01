ESU sophomore Clark Schoonover did more than just tie a school record with his leg on Saturday night.
When the Hornets defeated Lincoln 50-7, it was partially due to Schoonover and his right leg. At the time, it was realized his five goals tied an ESU record set previously by Austin Morton in a playoff meeting with Henderson State in 2015.
As it turns out, Schoonover reached an even higher standard.
He broke the MIAA record for kicking points in a game, scoring 20 including five points-after-touchdown.
He made field goals from 33, 26, 24 and 25 (twice) yards out.
For the season, Schoonover is now 13-for-14 in his point-after kicks and 8-for-10 in his field goal attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.