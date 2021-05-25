Special to The Gazette
Olpe State Bank has announced its intent to merge with Citizens State Bank of Gridley. The announcement was made by Citizens State Bank President Bruce Trimble and Olpe State Bank Chairman of the Board Joe Wendling. The transaction is pending regulatory and stockholder approval.
Olpe State Bank has a long history of serving the needs of Olpe and surrounding community with a dedicated and experienced staff. The Board of Directors of Olpe State Bank was committed to seeking a merger partner that shared their commitment to rural communities. Upon completion of the merger, the Olpe community will have the added convenience to conduct their banking business at any of Citizens State Bank’s nine additional locations. Customers will continue to work with the same familiar staff at the Olpe location.
“Citizens State Bank has a proven history of being community oriented and looks forward to continuing to offer excellent service on a personal level in Olpe and the surrounding area,” according to Citizens State Bank President Bruce Trimble.
“As the needs of our customers continue to grow, it was imperative to maintain a local bank that continues to offer up-to-date services and products to meet our customers’ needs,” Kevin Flott, Olpe State Bank president said. “Citizens State Bank has demonstrated a long history of community commitment and we look forward to having them in Olpe.”
The intention is that Olpe State Bank will become a branch location of the Citizens State Bank, whose main office is in Gridley. Citizens State Bank currently has branch locations in Emporia, Madison, Hamilton, Cottonwood Falls, Lyndon, Burlington, New Strawn and LeRoy.
The Trimble family of Gridley, owners of the Citizens State Bank since 1964, is looking forward to having a branch in Olpe.
“Our banks have always taken great pride in being involved in our communities,” Trimble said. “We are dedicated to offering exceptional customer service in all of our locations. We look forward to the opportunity to serve the customers of Olpe State Bank.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.