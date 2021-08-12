Southern Lyon County USD 252 are proud recipients of the KSDE Child Nutrition & Wellness Outstanding Customer Service Award presented at the Kansas State Board of Education meeting Aug. 10.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Argabright and USD 252 Board of Education would like to congratulate Southern Lyon County’s Food Service Staff for receiving the KSDE Kansans CAN Award for the Outstanding Customer Service for the 2020-21 school year.
USD 252 Nutrition Director Anna Baum and kitchen staff partnered with the farm to family box program to provide meals to Hartford, Neosho Rapids, and Olpe communities throughout the year.
Along with this outreach to our communities, food service staff also continue to serve record numbers of students’ breakfast/lunch/snacks throughout the school year and summer months.
“On behalf of our students, staff, and the communities of Olpe, Hartford, and Neosho Rapids; Thank you to Anna, Dana, Deb, Julie, Joyce, Betty, Jennie, Kim, and Christy for your dedication and commitment to the USD 252 family," Argabright said. "We are Proud of You!”
(1) comment
Good work, SLC!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.