Mary May Fuller, 83, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia.
Mary was born October 30, 1938 in El Dorado, Kansas the daughter of Isaac Raymond and Cleo Mary (Pfaff) Beach. She was a homemaker. Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church and the ABW (American Baptist Women). She enjoyed knitting, gardening and painting. Mary loved animals and she had an amazing singing voice. She put her faith above all things and had compassion for all.
On October 14, 1956 Mary married James O. Fuller at the First Baptist Church in Emporia. He died December 10, 2021 in Emporia. She is survived by her sons, James R. Fuller and wife Kathi of Round Lake, Illinois, Edd W. Fuller and wife Cheryl of Emporia, Kansas; grandchildren, Edd Jr. and wife Emeline, Jim L. and significant other Kendra, Ted and wife Maria, Kathy and great-grandchildren, Xavier, Isabelle, Diesel, Jasmyn, Hudson, Autumn. Mary was preceded in death by her husband; son, Theodore Fuller; daughter, Mary Fuller; and brother, Edd Beach.
Mary willed her body to the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Animal Shelter and sent in care of Robert-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
