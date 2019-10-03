Kenneth K. Stiebben
Buy Now

PRATT - Kenneth K.

Stiebben, 79, passed away

Saturday, September 29, 2019

at Morningstar Care Home in

Ottawa, Kansas.

Kenneth K. Stiebben was

born August 28, 1940 in

Fairbury, Nebraska, the son

of Walter B. and Dorothy

(Hughes) Stieben. He spent

most of his young life in

Russell, Kansas and graduated

from Russell High School.

As soon as he could he joined the United States Air

Force and proudly served for 2 years. In the service he

learned photography and he worked for Kansas Fish and

Game as their wildlife photographer where he fell in love

with nature and art. Later he worked for the United States

Postal Service as a mail carrier.

He was joined in marriage to Ulanda Orebaugh on

August 4, 1962. They would later divorce after 43 years of

marriage. He lived the majority of his married life in Pratt,

Kansas and after divorce moved to Council Grove.

Ken will be forever remembered by his daughter, Kenda

(Scott) O’Mara of Emporia; a brother, Terry (Judy) Stieben

of Great Bend, Kansas; two grandchildren, Drew O’Mara

and Kaden O’Mara, both of Emporia; a niece, Lorrie

(Billie) Campbell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son,

Kreg Dewayne Stiebben; a brother in infancy and two

half siblings.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life

gathering will be held at a later date in Pratt. In lieu of

memorial contributions, Ken would love for each of us to

do some of his favorite things, such as, stepping outside,

plant a garden, enjoy nature, take a walk, have a glass of

wine, listen to some great music, observe art, reconnect

with a friend or get lost in a book. Condolences may be

expressed at VanArsdalefs.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.