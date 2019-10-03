PRATT - Kenneth K.
Stiebben, 79, passed away
Saturday, September 29, 2019
at Morningstar Care Home in
Ottawa, Kansas.
Kenneth K. Stiebben was
born August 28, 1940 in
Fairbury, Nebraska, the son
of Walter B. and Dorothy
(Hughes) Stieben. He spent
most of his young life in
Russell, Kansas and graduated
from Russell High School.
As soon as he could he joined the United States Air
Force and proudly served for 2 years. In the service he
learned photography and he worked for Kansas Fish and
Game as their wildlife photographer where he fell in love
with nature and art. Later he worked for the United States
Postal Service as a mail carrier.
He was joined in marriage to Ulanda Orebaugh on
August 4, 1962. They would later divorce after 43 years of
marriage. He lived the majority of his married life in Pratt,
Kansas and after divorce moved to Council Grove.
Ken will be forever remembered by his daughter, Kenda
(Scott) O’Mara of Emporia; a brother, Terry (Judy) Stieben
of Great Bend, Kansas; two grandchildren, Drew O’Mara
and Kaden O’Mara, both of Emporia; a niece, Lorrie
(Billie) Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son,
Kreg Dewayne Stiebben; a brother in infancy and two
half siblings.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life
gathering will be held at a later date in Pratt. In lieu of
memorial contributions, Ken would love for each of us to
do some of his favorite things, such as, stepping outside,
plant a garden, enjoy nature, take a walk, have a glass of
wine, listen to some great music, observe art, reconnect
with a friend or get lost in a book. Condolences may be
expressed at VanArsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.