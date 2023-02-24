Colby High School principal Ryan Muhlig will lead the Southern Lyon County USD 252 School District, the board of education announced Friday.
Muhlig will begin his position on July 1, after the retirement of Dr. Mike Argabright at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
According to the USD 252 Board of Education, Muhlig has 25 years of experience in education serving as a teacher, coach, dean of students, assistant principal and principal.
He's served as the Colby High School principal since 2021.
Muhlig received his Bachelor of Science in Education from Emporia State University in 1998. He later graduated from Baker University with his Master of Arts in School Leadership. In 2021, he received his District Leadership Licensure from Newman University.
Muhlig served in the United States Army Reserves in Emporia from 1992-2000.
"The importance of community involvement is not new to Mr. Muhlig," the board said in a statement. "Most recently, he has been involved in leading and working with community patrons on the Fundraising Committee to build an Agriculture and Technology building for Colby High School."
Muhlig is originally from the Council Grove area. He enjoys spending time outdoors and looks forward to returning to eastern Kansas where he will be closer to family.
“I am very excited for my move to USD 252 Southern Lyon County,” Muhlig said. “I look forward to getting to know the many great families at USD 252, and being a part of the Neosho Rapids, Hartford and Olpe Communities.
Board president Emily Darbyshire, says that Ryan Muhlig emerged from a very thorough search process as the right candidate to lead the School District.
“The Board is certain in our choice of Ryan Muhlig and confident that under his leadership USD 252 Southern Lyon County will continue to be recognized as a leader in student success," she said.
