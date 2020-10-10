It’s not often that our little town gets big play on the front page of the Wall Street Journal. Then again, it’s not often that our Main Street has faced the challenges it’s been facing in recent months.
Earlier this week, one of the largest newspapers in the country — with a circulation of over 2.8 million — published a story about how Emporia’s small businesses are attempting to weather the storm of Covid and the risk that exists of losing the years of revival that have made our Main Street what it is today.
Of course, Emporia is not the only small-town downtown in the country facing these challenges, but we certainly think the WSJ chose a good one when they chose ours to shed light on what’s happening on Main Streets across the nation.
The news story was a good reminder of many things.
It reminded us of how far we’ve come. For those readers who are fairly new to town (if you’ve moved here within the last 15 to 20 years), something you may not realize is — Commercial Street has not always been like it is today — or, was before Covid, that is.
There was a time, not too long ago, when downtown was a sleepy corridor that basically operated as a route connecting north and south Lyon County. The “night scene” amounted to a few rowdy bars. Quaint, friendly, local coffee shops where patrons could sit for hours and chat, sip, or study were non-existent. A happy little store that sold specialty chocolates and local confections? Only in our dreams. The arts and entertainment scene was meager and there were no annual events that packed the street to the brim with excitement and pride in our town.
The downtown thoroughfare had little curb appeal. No beautifully manicured corner planters, no attractive street lights, no twinkly lights at Christmas, and the only music playing along the street was likely blasting from a car filled with a bunch of teenagers.
Downtown Emporia was here, but the “life” in it that we know and love today, was missing.
Today’s downtown was the result of some bold businessmen and women who, 20 years ago, believed it was worth saving. Those initial investors took a huge risk. They invested capital, blood, sweat, and tears into what they believed would make our Main Street thrive again.
And it worked! Slowly but surely, after those first few warriors put their stakes in the ground, one by one, more and more followed and downtown Emporia started breathing again. Sure, some have come and gone, but the spirit of venture and investment continued to ride a wave of revival that Emporia had not seen in decades.
In many ways, the revival of downtown brought our town together…..literally. Commercial Street has become a hub for Emporia. From cultural events to endurance races; from arts and music to shopping and entertainment; from downtown living to niche business; it’s a place everyone can feel a part of.
But as the WSJ article spelled out in black and white, this revival, that many of us have come to take for granted, could all be on the course of reversal, thanks to the economic impact of Covid.
Businesses are doing their best to stay afloat, accommodating for new shopping habits, and getting creative with stretching resources. Just like the virus affects people, some businesses it hasn’t had much impact on, but others it has nearly killed. Inevitably, a few will have to shut their doors for good. In fact, sadly, some already have. There’s only so much a locally owned, small- business can do in times like these.
What we hope, though, is that most of these businesses can beat the odds and that our town stays committed to fighting right along with them. That means, as the holiday season unrolls, we think of downtown first, before jumping on A&%#$N to make a purchase. It means choosing a locally owned sit-down bar or restaurant to eat at (or order carry-out from), rather than fast-food. It means supporting the arts, history, and cultural centers with our memberships and patronage.
The chief executive of the National Main Street Center stated in the article how small businesses respond to this crisis will shape the future of Main Streets across the U.S.; and his biggest worry is that, “.....Covid could set us back at least a generation.”
That may be true. But the future of our Main Street also depends on how we — the ones who live here — respond.
Let’s prove him wrong. We have too much to lose.
Ashley Walker Editor
