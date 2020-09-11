Barbara Lynn Moyer, 71, Emporia, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at her home.
She was born December 13, 1948, in Emporia, Kansas, the daughter of James J. and Betty E. Rathke. She graduated from Goodland High School in 1966 and attended Emporia State University.
Mrs. Moyer co-owned and operated Moon Abstract Company in Emporia for 20 years with her brother Jim Rathke of Emporia. She enjoyed her family, Kansas State University, and wildlife around her home.
She married Edward Blaine Moyer on October 20, 1989, in Emporia, Kansas. He survives of the home.
Other survivors include a son, Justin Nelson and wife Christine of Merriam, Kansas; a daughter, Dede Thomas of Emporia, Kansas; sister, Kathy Putnam and husband Larry; brother, Jim Rathke and wife Deb; stepchildren, Jim Moyer of Olpe, Kansas and Deb Besack and husband Hank of Lebo, Kansas; as well as 4 granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ron Rathke of Emporia, Kansas and stepson, Todd Moyer of Emporia, Kansas.
Due to the ongoing public health situation no services will be held at this time. The family suggests memorial contributions to either of the following: Hand in Hand Hospice – https://hihhospice.org and Kansas State University Foundation - https://ksufoundation.org/online-giving/index.html.
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
