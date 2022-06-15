TOPEKA — Students at Emporia State University will see no tuition increases this year after the Kansas Board of Regents approved flat tuition at the six state universities Wednesday.
“The Regents are excited that students at state universities in Kansas will see no tuition increases next academic year,” said KBOR Chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee in a written release. “I’m thankful that Gov. Kelly and the Legislature provided funding for flat tuition. Their partnership in this area, coupled with their support for increased need-based student financial aid, has helped us ensure affordability for Kansas families.”
ESU’s tuition for the academic year is $2,639 per semester for resident undergraduates and $6,597 for non-residents. Graduate tuition is $3,273.60 for residents and $8,184 for non-residents.
According to KBOR, this is the fourth year in a row that the board has approved flat tuition for undergraduate resident students at the University of Kansas.
Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, Kansas State University, Pittsburg State University and Wichita State University have had no undergraduate resident tuition increases in three of the past four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.