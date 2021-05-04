The Hartford boys track and field team placed second and the girls placed third at the Bearcat Relays in Burlingame on Monday.
On the boys side, the Jaguars won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:51.63. That team consisted of Adam Blankley, AJ Navarro, Shayden Sull and Ali Smith.
The same group also took second place in the 4x100-meter relay and set a new school record with a time of 47.22.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Adam Blankley, Trade Torrens, Ben Westhoff and Andrew McDiffet placed third with a time of 11:07.17.
Individually, Andy Andrews won the shot put competition with a distance of 39’08” while Navarro won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.65.
Second place finishers were Tyler Stuck in discus with a 113’07” throw, Sull in the 100-meter dash at 11.56, Navarro in the 300-meter hurdles at 46.94 and Ali Smith in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.65.
Sull ran a 23.71 time in the 200-meter dash to take third and Westhoff finished fourth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 14:02.76. Trenton Schroeder took fourth in the long jump at 18’04.5” and sixth in javelin at 102’02”.
The top finisher for the girls team was Brianna Sapp, who won the shot put with a distance of 35’06”.
Sapp also finished third in javelin with an 87’03” throw. Sadie Pearson was second with an 88’00” and Kiernan Breshears was fourth at 84’07”.
Sapp placed fourth in discus with a throw of 90’01” and Pearson was fifth at 87’02”.
Madison Miller was the runner-up in the 3200-meter run with a time of 15:43.84 and Kira Westhoff took third in the 800-meter run at 2:50.76. Chloe Geisken-Mears’ time of 36.14 in the 200-meter dash was good for sixth place.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Westhoff, Miller, Tara Baker and Halee Heathman finished second with a time of 12:56.38.
The 4x100-meter relay team was also second with a time of 1:02.10. That race was run by Geisken-Mears, Sapp, Baker and Morgan Pohl.
Westhoff, Breshears, Baker and Heathman comprised the 4x400-meter relayed team that took third with a time of 5:18.40.
