Amanda Juana Rodriguez of Emporia died on November 29, 2020 at Olathe Medical center in Olathe due to Covid.
Amanda was born on September 29, 1975 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Victor, Sr. and Mary Duran Rodriguez.
Surviving family members include: mother, Mary Rodriguez of Emporia; brother, Victor Rodriguez, Jr. of Emporia.
She is preceded in death by her father.
Due to the Covid-19 constraints she was cremated and a celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Catherine Church. The rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. with mass to follow at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Amanda lived her Catholic Faith, enjoyed life, loved her family, was very involved in her church and the community and always ready to help others. She was a self-taught baker and took great pride in baking many beautiful and delicious cakes for family and friends. She got her great cooking skills from her maternal grandmother, Nicolasa Rodriguez, and was always in demand for parties and celebrations.
She attended Butcher School, graduated from Emporia High School, attended 2 years at ESU and received her Associates Degree in Business from Flint Hills Vocational Technical College. Her working career began when she was in High School. For many years she cleaned house and did other chores for an elderly lady, worked at KFC, American Legion, Pizza Hut, Dolly Madison in the HR office and for the last 9 years was an Administrative Assistant for Student and Family Services for Emporia Public Schools USD #253. She was a member of St Catherine Catholic Church and served on the Finance Committee, Parish Council, taught CCD to children with special needs, Youth Group Leader for the last 8 years and a constant member and helper at the food sales (taco bus) helping with food preparation, sales and advertising. She was also a member of the Stanton Heights Board, ESU Hispanic Heritage Month Committee, a past member of the Jaycees Club, co-founder and member of the Las Casitas Association and was in charge of the Little King/Little Queen Pageant.
Amanda was a loving and caring daughter and sister, an awesome Godmother to her 5 Godchildren and a wonderful mom to her 2 fur babies, Pedito and Princess.
She loved and was very close to her uncles and always called or visited them taking them some freshly baked treats. She also encouraged the members of the Youth Group as well as other youth from the community to continue their education and helped them by getting information and applying for scholarships.
Memorial contributions to the Amanda J. Rodriguez Hispanic Community Memorial Fund or St. Catherine Church can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.