Kids’ holiday drive-thru breakfast
The Emporia Public Library’s kids’ holiday drive-thru breakfast is 9 - 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at the library. Cars will have two options to be served: entering the library parking lot on the east side of the library or driving past the library on the west side on Mechanic Street.
A delicious breakfast of donuts, a banana, hot chocolate mix and the ever-popular candy cane will be provided to take home and enjoy as well as a Santa craft, while supplies last.
Drive-thru Thanksgiving meal
The Church of Christ, 502 W. 12th Ave., will have a free drive-thru Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Thursday. Pull in to the church parking lot to place your to-go order, pick it up, and take it home.
Emporia Area Retired School Personnel meetings canceled
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will not meet Dec. 4 as scheduled.
Hope for the Holidays 5K
William Allen White Elementary School is having its 2020 Hope for the Holidays Virtual 5K. Register by Nov. 4 to receive a T-shirt. Youth sizes cost $15 and adult sizes cost $25. Adult XXL will cost an extra $2 and XXXL will be an extra $3.
Complete the 5K anytime between Dec. 1 - 6, take a photo of yourself and post it to social media. Be sure to tag @WilliamAllenWhiteSchool, #EmporiaProud and #2020HopefortheHolidays.
Checks can be made payable to WAW PTO. Call 620-341-2294 for any questions.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
Remembrance ornaments
Recognize your loved one during this holiday season by purchasing a Hand in Hospice “Remembrance Ornament.” With a $20 donation, your loved one will be remembered with a glass angel ornament.
Mail in your check with your name, phone, address, person to recognize and number of ornaments ordered. Form can be mailed to Hand in Hospice, 1201 W. 12th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801 by Dec. 4. Call 620-340-6177 for any questions.
Thanksgiving dinner
St. Anthony’s Church will host its 12th annual community Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. Nov. 26 at St. Anthony’s Hall in Strong City. The free meal is a full Thanksgiving spread with all the fixings. Come for delivery or curbside pickup. Call 620-273-6111 to let them know if you will be ordering out or getting delivery so the church knows how much to prepare.
There will be no dine-in option this year.
