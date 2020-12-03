Winter clothes giveaway
The Salvation Army will be handing out coats, gloves, hats, scarfs, and whatever else may be available from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 209 W. 4th Ave., by appointment only.
Call the Salvation Army office at 620-342-3095 to schedule an appointment. Only one person with a photo ID may come to pick out items. You must wear a mask and come at your appointed time.
American Legion Auxiliary
holiday craft fair
The American Legion Auxiliary will hold its annual holiday craft fair from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at 2921 W. 12th Ave. There will be 20-25 vendors and a few spaces are still available for $25.
Stop by and visit vendors and crafters. Please wear a mask. Lunch will be served by American Legion Auxiliary members.
Contact Marcella McGuire 342-1906 for more information.
East Central Kansas
Model T Club meets
The East Central Kansas Model T Club will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at the home of Mark and Mary Freimiller, 2033 Nebraska Rd., Iola. Social distancing will be practiced.
Prior to eating at noon, members will have time for socializing. Members are asked to bring a side dish to compliment the main entree of pulled pork. Members are asked to contribute $9 each to cover the cost of the main entree and paper goods. RSVP by Dec. 7.
The ECKTs is a family organization and a chapter of the non-profit, National Model T Ford Club of America. Owning a Model T is not a requirement for membership. All meetings are open to the public, please feel free to visit. For additional information, call Bud Redding 785-733-2124.
Kids’ holiday drive-thru breakfast
The Emporia Public Library’s kids’ holiday drive-thru breakfast is 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 at the library. Cars will have two options to be served: entering the library parking lot on the east side of the library or driving past the library on the west side on Mechanic Street.
A delicious breakfast of donuts, a banana, hot chocolate mix and the ever-popular candy cane will be provided to take home and enjoy as well as a Santa craft, while supplies last.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
Lyon County Republicans
The regularly scheduled Lyon County Republican meeting will be is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec 8 in the conference room of the Lyon County Courthouse Annex. Delegates for District and State events will be elected. Attendees are asked to please bring holiday refreshments to share.
Hope for the Holidays 5K
William Allen White Elementary School is having its 2020 Hope for the Holidays Virtual 5K. Complete the 5K anytime between today and Sunday, Dec. 6, take a photo of yourself and post it to social media. Be sure to tag @WilliamAllenWhiteSchool, #EmporiaProud and #2020HopefortheHolidays.
Checks can be made payable to WAW PTO. Call 620-341-2294 for any questions.
American Legion meeting canceled
The American Legion will not meet in December. The group plans to meet as scheduled in January.
Remembrance ornaments
Recognize your loved one during this holiday season by purchasing a Hand in Hospice “Remembrance Ornament.” With a $20 donation, your loved one will be remembered with a glass angel ornament.
Mail in your check with your name, phone, address, person to recognize and number of ornaments ordered. Form can be mailed to Hand in Hospice, 1201 W. 12th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801 by Friday, Dec. 4. Call 620-340-6177 for any questions.
First Friday Art Walk
The First Friday art walk is 5 - 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 in downtown Emporia.
Each month a variety of businesses host guest artists in their establishments. The artists are often available to discuss their work, and much of the artwork is available for purchase. Check out emporiafirstfriday.com or @emporiafirstfriday on Facebook for more information.
Emporia Area Retired School Personnel meetings canceled
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will not meet Friday, Dec. 4 as scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.