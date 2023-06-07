Lois O’Neal

Lois was born July 24, 1931 and was the 4th child of 7 children born to Otis and Mary Coon in Norwich, Kansas. She was the only child of the seven children born in a hospital.
She grew up on the family farm in Norwich, Kansas. She told her children many stories of trips to Wichita on the Doodlebug train that passed by their family home.
After her graduation from Adam’s High School her parents took her and her only classmate on a trip to Colorado. She moved to Wichita and worked as a secretary. One day she found a wallet and after contacting the Aunt of the owner for its return, she met her future husband of almost 52 years, Gerald O’Neal. They married on December 2, 1951 in Wichita. They lived in El Dorado, KS for a short time and it was there they welcomed their first daughter, Cheryl. Shortly after, they moved back to Wichita where their other three children, Gary, Danny and Gay were born.
In 1961, Gerald & Lois purchased a milk hauling route and the family moved to Lebo, Kansas. In 1963, the family purchased a home across from the Lebo Baptist Church that became their family home for the next 41 years. As a stay at home mother there were many days of teaching sewing to her daughters, gardening & remodeling their home. She had many talents including crochet, knitting, sewing, crafting with her grandchildren & quilting.
After the passing of Gerald, she moved to Abilene, KS to be closer to her daughter. She lived in Abilene for the next 12 years. In 2016, she moved back closer to “home” to Emporia where she lived the remainder of her life. She was loved dearly by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and will be greatly missed.
Lois will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughters, Cheryl Davis of Wichita and Gay Scanlan and her husband Dave of Lenexa, KS; sons, Gary O’Neal and his wife Joleen of Emporia, KS and Danny O’Neal and his wife Nisha of Oskaloosa, KS; a sister, Tessie Jane “Janie” Hibbs of Murdock, KS; a brother, William Coon of Kingman, KS; eight grandchildren; six step grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; numerous step great-grandchildren; many extended family members and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald on September 29, 2003; her parents; sisters, Mary Louise and Phyllis; brothers, Otis Leon and Marvin.
Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at Ashton Cemetery near Hope, KS. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hand In Hand Hospice and sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
