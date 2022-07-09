We were on a journey to Wrigley Field to see the Cubs play the Reds.
My buddy Terry and I were in the Kansas City Union Station waiting for our train. We had tickets for the sold-out train to Chicago. Lots of folks have been taking the trains lately because of gas prices and because they don’t have to wait for a pilot to show up to drive the train.
While in the waiting room they announced that our train might be somewhat late. I then got up and left the waiting room to explore the station leaving my buddy behind. There is a lot of cool history to see in the depot. It was my friend’s first ride on a passenger train and I left him in the waiting room to watch our bags.
While I was up and about outside the waiting area upon my coming back my buddy Terry, somewhat frantically, motioned to me that our train had arrived. This seemed strange to me at the time.
We then hot-footed down the stairs to the train platform where there was a long line of passengers waiting to board. While approaching the line a young conductor asked where we were going?
Upon our reply “to Chicago” he directed us to another car to board. It is not uncommon for conductors to check one’s ticket while moving. This removed the fact that the conductor at the end of the line would have scanned our ticket.
Our tickets said that we were scheduled to arrive in Chicago a little before 3 pm.
It was well past our arrival time and I noticed the Missouri River was out our left window. Somebody had put it in the wrong place!
When our conductor passed by I asked if there was a misprint on our ticket because it said our arrival was to have been at 2:50 pm.
Our conductor then looked at me and told us to go buy a lottery ticket because we had avoided a very serious passenger train incident in Missouri by being on the wrong train! He went on to explain to us what had transpired.
Terry and I made it to Chicago via St. Louis on the wrong train and somewhat late but very pleased. We got to The Wrigley Hostel late but safe. Hallelujah!!
The next day while in our room I received a call. Amtrak was looking for us everywhere. (Luckily I had told my wife what transpired) Amtrak knew that we boarded a train, but the strange thing was that it showed that our ticket was scanned one minute after our correct train arrived in K.C. Upon telling the agent on the phone what happened he was very happy to have found us. The agent was wonderful and he told us that we would be taken care of and to stand by for further instructions.
We left the Chicago Union Station on Wednesday right on time, but not on a train. The reason was the tracks for our train were not yet repaired. After giving us a nice box lunch free we boarded a brand new bus bound for KC. In addition, while on the bus, Amtrak Customer service e-mailed me a voucher for what we had paid for our tickets good for another Amtrak trip for Terry and me.
I reckon that from now on I will be known as “Wrong Way,” but I feel blessed and I want to thank Amtrak for our good care. I so much regret that others were not as lucky as us. (I bought a 50/50 lottery ticket at Wrigley per our conductor’s instructions, but I was not lucky enough to win)
PS: For you skeptics out there I have scanned our train ticket for train No. 4 good for June 27. One might place this ticket next to one for the Titanic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.