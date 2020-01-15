HAYS — Fort Hays State hit 12 of 14 shots in a 13-minute span at the end of the first half to take control as the No. 13 Tigers defeated the No. 15 Lady Hornets, 87-55 on Wednesday night in Hays, Kan.
Emporia State led 6-4 on a Mollie Mounsey 3-pointer with 6:27 left in the first when Fort Hays State went on an 8-0 run to take a 12-6 lead. Fredricka Sheats broke the run with a putback at the 2:19 mark, but the Tigers connected on their final three shots of the quarter to lead 18-11 after the first 10 minutes.
Fort Hays State would go 8-of-10 from the field in the second quarter, including four of five performance from beyond the arc, to take a 38-21 lead into the locker room. The Tigers were 16 of 26 (61.5 %) from the field in the first half while the Lady Hornets connected on just eight of 28 (28.5 %).
Emporia State cut its deficit to 13 points with 8:22 left in the third on an old-fashioned three-point play from Kali Martin. Fort Hays State used a 15-1 run to go up 59-30 with 3:42 left in the third quarter.
The Lady Hornets would shoot just four of 22 (.182) in the fourth quarter as the Tigers’ lead reached 87-50 entering the final minute before settling for a 32-point margin of victory.
Mollie Mounsey led Emporia State with a career high 23 points with seven three-pointers. She was joined in double figures by Fredricka Sheats with 11 points.
Freshman Tre’Zure Jobe struggled mightily, going just 1-for-17 from the floor with two points, coming off back-to-back 20-plus point outings.
The loss was ESU’s first in the MIAA this season.
The Lady Hornets will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Neb.-Kearney. Tip-off from the Health and Sports Center in Kearney, Neb. is set for 2:00 p.m.
