The community is invited to take part in the 2nd Annual AceItUp Christmas tree lighting and toy drive to benefit area children in foster care this weekend.
AceItUp is a nonprofit organization started by Amy and Carlos Garate in memory of their 13-year-old son Ace, who was killed in a car accident in Branson, Missouri last year. Ace was known to be the type of kid who gave back to everyone he met, and the purpose of the organization is to continue that legacy.
Set for 6 p.m. Sunday at White Memorial Park, located at 6th Avenue and Merchant Street, the event will look a little different this year due to COVID-19.
The event will be held virtually aired via Facebook live on The Emporia Gazette’s Facebook page.
“We’ll have performers singing Christmas carols and everyone will be socially distanced,” Amy Garate said. “We’ll do the lighting about 6:15 p.m., and it will all be live on The Gazette’s Facebook page.”
Garate said donations this year will benefit local children in care of St. Francis Ministries. While community members will be allowed to do drive-by drop offs of toys or gift cards during the event, she said monetary donations are preferred this year to help minimize contact. Funds will then be used to purchase gifts.
A link to make donations online will be posted in the comments of the live feed during the event, Garate said.
“It’ll go directly through the AceItUp19.com web site, because then all the proceeds go to St. Francis Ministries,” she said. “Other fundraising sites will take a percentage, but this way all of the money will go directly to them.”
Garate said it was important for the family to still put on the event in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a way to bring some joy to the community.
“When you think about all the kids that are already going through so much just with their everyday routines so out of wack, and then having to be placed in a foster home, it’s just sad because kids don’t always understand things,” she said. “If we can bring a little joy to them, a little bit of Christmas magic, a little bit more hope that things are going to get better, I feel like it’s even more important for them to have something like that.”
Garate said, although the community cannot gather in person this year, she hopes to create a feeling of love and joy with the virtual event.
“I hope we can come into people’s homes this way and bring some happiness and joy in,” she said. “We’ve all lost so much this year, and we want to help bring some joy and comfort back, even if it’s just for an hour.”
Be sure to follow @TheEmporiaGazette on Facebook to watch the lighting event, and follow @AceItUp on Facebook and visit www.aceitup19.com for more information on the AceItUp Fund.
