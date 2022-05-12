The Emporia Recreation Commission announced Thursday that the RecXtra After School program, currently managed by the ERC, will transition to the Boys & Girls Club of South Central Kansas for the 2022-23 school year.
The ERC has managed the afterschool program for 12 years. According to the release, ERC intends "to help with the transition in any capacity needed to assure that parents and students of USD 253 have the after-school care necessary for families to be successful."
The Boys & Girls Club of South Central Kansas "provides fun, high-quality and enriching after school care for children."
According to a written release, the program is "uniquely designed to give children a safe place to play, learn and grow, foster encouraging relationships with caring role models, and build character and confidence."
The Emporia Recreation Commission said it will continue to offer "great summer programming for the children of Emporia through our Summer Scape, Camp Wilson and Camp Rec programs along with swim lessons, youth sports and fun activities and events for all ages."
Boys & Girls Club CEO Junnae Campbell told the USD 253 Board of Education Wednesday that the non-profit organization provides after-school and summer programs for children in grades kindergarten - 12. It licensed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as a school-age drop-in program.
The Emporia Recreation Commission has managed the RecXtra program for the past 12 years for the School District and with that comes a lot of experience and knowledge.
“After 12 years, we are excited to assist in transitioning this program to a non-profit that is skilled in after-school care and we will help in any way possible to ensure that this is a positive change for our community," said ERC director Tom McEvoy. "We hope to convert many of our Rec Xtra staff over to the Boys & Girls Club program since they are familiar with many of the students, parents and staff at our elementary schools.”
