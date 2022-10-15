What qualifications and accomplishments make you the best candidate for this position?
My 40-year career was in banking and financial services. As a rural banker, I helped Kansas families with the variable-rate loan crisis and financed capital projects across the state.
I was also elected to serve on the Wichita USD 259 Board of Education. In this role I worked on behalf of the children and parents in Wichita serving as president or vice-president for seven of the 17 years on the board.
In 2016, I was elected to the State Senate and served as the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Financial Institutions and Insurance. I was also a member of the Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs, the Senate Committee on Agriculture, and Legislative Post Audit Committee. From 2019 to January 2021, I served as Lt. Gov and established the Office of Rural Prosperity. When appointed State Treasurer in 2021, I continued to help support Kansans with state programs, save money for education, return unclaimed property, and modernize office technology.
As Treasurer you are a Trustee on the KPERS Board. How would you work to solve the issue of the underfunding by the State as Employer to make its required contributions going forward and makeup the amounts that have been deferred?
With my strong background in banking and almost two decades of school board experience, I must admit that keeping KPERS on track is deeply important to me on several levels. First, I would like to see a cost of living adjustment (COLA) made in 2023. This would begin to help make up wages lost during the previous gubernatorial administration’s perpetual deferment of monies owed to state of Kansas employees. I would not expect that COLA to repeat every year but it needs to be considered for 2023 so that those individuals can begin to reap the rewards of investments lost over the last decade. Secondly, I would like to see both sides of the aisle come together and create some semblance of an agreement that does not allow for deferred payments to exist again. Unless the situation was somehow dire, which I don’t see happening with a strong fiscal background in the office of the Treasurer, payments should never be deferred to state employees.
How would you work to improve transparency on issuing contracts, hiring personnel, and preventing patronage appointments?
It is critical to note that while I hold the position of Treasurer, my office will never be a “pay to play,” office. Contracts, hiring personnel, and preventing patronage appointments is genuinely one of the most critical things I can do because allowing a vendor or a person to work for me, only because I’ve received a monetary donation, does nothing to truly help Kansans. This is not how I run my personal life and certainly not how I would handle my professional life either.
Secondly, our day-to-day staff is incredible. I help create a better office environment by being a good steward of the staff that works day in and day out to make sure things are running smoothly.
Lastly, we review contracts, vendors, calendar appointments, visitation and communications very closely, are regularly audited, and pass those audits with flying colors. I am pleased that our partnerships with other agencies have been rebuilt, remain strong, and help provide needed transparency that Kansans deserve.
