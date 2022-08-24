Jennifer Nicole Myers, 42, of Emporia, Kansas died
Monday, August 15, 2022 around 7:45 AM at her home.
Jennifer was born January 26, 1980 in Gridley, California
the daughter of Dennis and Julie (Jones) Maguire. She was
a paraprofessional at Timmerman Elementary School in
Emporia. She always had a real good read on the special
needs kids and their behaviors, things most people didn’t
often see. Her previous employment was her favorite job
ever, the Disney store in Broomfield, Colorado where she
was able to help make Disney magical moments. She was
an amazing mother. She always wanted her kids to be
happy and have a fun life. She had a way of knowing when
something was wrong and by body language what that
something was. I was never able to do that and I am a good
Dad. She was a hard-core Disney super fan, but above all she
loved her family first and foremost.
On September 18, 1999 Jennifer married Brian Myers in
Sacramento, California. She had my heart from the first date
and always will. I always told her “No matter the weather
we go through it together” even in her final days. She was
my compass she was my North Star, and it’s going to be so
hard to be that but it’s my goal to make her proud. So, I am
going to focus on my kids and myself as I promised I would
be here for them.
Other survivors include sons, Brian Myers and Bode
Myers; daughters, Kaylee Hessling, Caitlyn Myers and
Maci Myers; brother, Buddy Maguire; and sister, Beth
Williams. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis
Maguire, Jr.
Cremation is planned with a celebration of her life and
their love to be held on 18 September which is their 23rd
Anniversary.
