Jennifer Nicole Myers, 42, of Emporia, Kansas died

Monday, August 15, 2022 around 7:45 AM at her home.

Jennifer was born January 26, 1980 in Gridley, California

the daughter of Dennis and Julie (Jones) Maguire. She was

a paraprofessional at Timmerman Elementary School in

Emporia. She always had a real good read on the special

needs kids and their behaviors, things most people didn’t

often see. Her previous employment was her favorite job

ever, the Disney store in Broomfield, Colorado where she

was able to help make Disney magical moments. She was

an amazing mother. She always wanted her kids to be

happy and have a fun life. She had a way of knowing when

something was wrong and by body language what that

something was. I was never able to do that and I am a good

Dad. She was a hard-core Disney super fan, but above all she

loved her family first and foremost.

On September 18, 1999 Jennifer married Brian Myers in

Sacramento, California. She had my heart from the first date

and always will. I always told her “No matter the weather

we go through it together” even in her final days. She was

my compass she was my North Star, and it’s going to be so

hard to be that but it’s my goal to make her proud. So, I am

going to focus on my kids and myself as I promised I would

be here for them.

Other survivors include sons, Brian Myers and Bode

Myers; daughters, Kaylee Hessling, Caitlyn Myers and

Maci Myers; brother, Buddy Maguire; and sister, Beth

Williams. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis

Maguire, Jr.

Cremation is planned with a celebration of her life and

their love to be held on 18 September which is their 23rd

Anniversary.

Online condolences may be made thru:

www.robertsblue.com.

