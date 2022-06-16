LAKE OZARK, MISSOURI — Former NASCAR driver and Emporia native Clint Bowyer was reportedly involved in a weekend crash that resulted in the death of a woman near Osage Beach, Missouri.
According to Fox 4 KC, 47-year-old Mary J. Simmons of Camdenton, Missouri, was killed on Sunday, June 5, just before 9 p.m. near U.S. 54 and Missouri Highway 242 after she was struck while walking on the ramp.
According to a crash report from the Lake Ozark Police Department, Bowyer was driving westbound on US 54 and was approaching Highway 242 and struck Simmons.
According to the report, Bowyer immediately hit his brakes and called 911 when he realized the crash occurred. He helped first responders find the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fox 4 KC said Bowyer’s vehicle sustained heavy front driver side damage and “major damage to the windshield” in front of the driver seat.
The Lake Ozark Police Department report said Bowyer had no signs of impairment and was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
A "crystalline substance" believed to be methamphetamine was found among Simmons' belongings, and Lake Ozark police believe she was under the influence at the time of the crash.
“Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me," Bowyer said in a statement to Fox 4 Thursday night. "My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.”
Bowyer is now a NASCAR analyst for Fox Sports. Bowyer had just finished broadcasting for the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis before the crash occurred. He was absent from last Sunday’s broadcast at Sonoma Raceway in California, and Fox Sports said he was handling a "personal matter."
“We are deeply saddened by the news of this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families," Fox Sports said in a statement to Fox 4.
