Springfield, Missouri - Kathryn “Kathy” Stauffer, 61, passed away peacefully at her home in Fordland, Missouri on Thursday, August 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).
Kathy was born on December 8, 1958, the daughter of Duane Edward Wills and Patricia “Pat” Ann (Abraham) Wills, in Emporia, Kansas. Her father, Duane, passed away on November 27, 1965. At the age of 7 she gained her second dad when her mom remarried Joseph Robert “Bob” Nelson on April 29, 1967.
Kathy was raised in Osage City and graduated from Osage City High School in 1976. She remained in contact with many of her classmates and was extremely grateful for their support these past months. On March 30, 1976, she married Gregg Allen Ruby. They had one son, Christopher “Chris” Allen Ruby. Kathy and Gregg were later divorced. Kathy married Zane Allen Walstrom on November 1, 1980. To this union a daughter was born, Katie Renee Walstrom. After 17 years of marriage, Zane died of cancer on March 26, 1997. Kathy married Robert Steven “Steve” Stauffer on November 15, 2002. Steve and Kathy would have celebrated 18 years of marriage this year.
Kathy worked various jobs outside of the home utilizing her exceptional organizational strengths. She worked at Professional Printing and then Martin Tractor, both in Emporia. After her marriage to Steve and their relocation to Missouri, she worked in banking at Great Southern Bank and Metropolitan Bank for many years. The last few years she was finishing her employment in medical facilities, most recently at CoxHealth Center Steeplechase. Kathy loved the camaraderie she found in the workplace. No matter where she worked, she made many great friends. They also provided great support and comfort to her during her illness.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Duane Wills; her stepfather, Bob Nelson; her maternal grandparents, Horace Abraham, Irene (Reichardt) and Alvin Morgan; her paternal grandparents, John and Gladys (Bloomquist) Wills; and her step-grandparents, Martin Nelson, Lucille (Thompson) Getsinger and Joe Getsinger.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Steve Stauffer of the home; her two children, Chris Ruby and Katie (Aaron) Whiteaker; her mother, Patricia Nelson; her brothers and sisters, Mark (Jan) Nelson, Terri (Mike) Stout, Steve (Christie) Nelson and Karen (Raylen) Phelon; two grandsons, Kyler Ruby and Zane Whiteaker; her mother-in-law, Rosemary “Rosie” Stuffer; two sisters-in-law, Terry (Dave) Jones and Tammy (Ron) Wilson; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Funeral services for Kathy will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 5 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Kathy will lie in state from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home and the family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Masks are recommended. Burial will be in the Osage City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Emporia Zoo or ALS, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
