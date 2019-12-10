WICHITA — For some, a win is little more than just that — a win.
On the surface, Monday's victory for the Emporia High boys wasn't much more than just what it seemed to be, a blowout victory over Wichita Independent.
But it was a milestone for head coach Beau Welch, however, who got his 100th victory in a 77-19 rout over the Panthers.
"It's exciting because we won the game," Welch said. "It's another win that's going to help our team. When you start to do things like (win 100), it means you've been somewhere awhile and I'm grateful for the opportunity, but I'm just glad we got a win for our guys and some ... steam as we try to gain some momentum moving forward."
E-High jumped in front early, but didn't fully pull away until the second quarter. The Spartans led by nine at the end of the first quarter, but as the Panthers struggled on both ends of the court, EHS went to work, scoring 30 points in the second and 20 more in the third.
Junior Charles Snyder had a team high 20, though 18 came in the first half.
Overall, E-High was 32-of-59 from the floor for 54 percent. Wichita had just 27 shots on the day, making only five from the field.
"We had a very mature effort," Welch said. "I thought we handled the situation well. We shared the ball well, from that aspect I thought it was a good night for us."
After making just six assists in the season opener against Topeka-Hayden, the Spartan boys had twice that by halftime against the Panthers.
"We definitely showed some improvement there," Welch said.
Camden Kirmer had 15 points while Connor Hoyt also reached double digits with 11.
"His role isn't going to be as a scorer," Welch said of Kirmer. "But I think his role is whatever we need him to be, too. He embrace whatever we ask him to do and he definitely did that tonight."
As the game slipped further out of hand, Welch said the team focused more on just executing and competing.
"You get to that point, it makes it hard for everybody," Welch said. "I was proud of our guys, I thought we handled it well and nobody tried to show anybody up. We continued to play hard, though I thought we played smart, we slowed (the pace) down and tried to work on some things."
EHS (2-0) will play at Hesston College on Thursday, facing Nickerson at approximately 7:30 p.m.
EHS 17 30 20 10 — 77
WIHS 8 2 0 9 — 19
Emporia: Snyder 20, Kirmer 17, Hoyt 11, Douglas 6, Baumgardner 6, Corum 6, Stewart 2, Higgins 2, Ortega 4.
