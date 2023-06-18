Minor injuries were reported following a Sunday afternoon accident on S. K-99.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at 12:51 p.m. when a 2012 Honda CRV driven by Michael Schippers sideswiped a 2007 Mercury Milan driven by Sage Gorman in a passing zone in front of the Emporia Municipal Airport.
Deputy Benjamin Folks said Gorman sustained injury due to flying glass from his window and declined to be transported for further medical care. Both vehicles were in drivable condition and all occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
