Like most three-year-olds, Breanna McBride is prone to bumps and bruises.
But her parents, Victoria and Darren McBride, started noticing that her bruising wasn’t quite normal. It seemed excessive and was not healing quickly. So, on Sept. 8, the McBrides took Breanna to the doctor to get checked out.
The McBrides would soon receive heartbreaking news.
Breanna had leukemia.
“Her iron count was so low, she should have been lethargic and should not have been hardly wanting to play, but she was still acting normal,” Darren said. “The only thing that led us to think anything was wrong was excessive bruising and not healing as quick.”
Doctors had ordered some lab work on Breanna to rule out different diagnoses. Once the numbers came back, Victoria — who had returned to work just a week and a half prior from maternity leave for the couple’s 5-month-old son, Jackson — received a call at work.
Breanna’s numbers were “all messed up” and she needed to go to Newman. Darren said doctors mentioned the possibility of leukemia, but the McBrides held onto hope for some other diagnosis.
“We were holding out for hope for an infection, or even mono or something like that,” he said.
An ambulance from Children’s Mercy Hospital in Overland Park came to pick her up. By the end of the day, the doctors were 99% certain Breanna had leukemia. The next day, she was officially diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, but the stage of cancer is currently unknown.
“Our heart was broken into a million pieces,” Victoria said with a cracked voice. “Never had we imagined something so terrible.”
Breanna’s fight
Leukemia is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells. ALL is the most common childhood cancer.
“When she was first diagnosed, the ALL is more common and usually less intensive form of leukemia,” Darren explained. “As part of any diagnosis, whenever they do the bone marrow biopsy at first to check, they also do a lumbar puncture.”
Lumbar puncture is also known as a spinal tap. A needle is inserted between the two lumbar bones to remove a sample of cerebrospinal fluid. The fluid is the same fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord for protection. The main reason for a lumbar puncture is to diagnose diseases for the central nervous system, including the brain and spine.
On Sept. 10, Darren and Victoria learned that just 2% of kids have leukemia cells in their spinal fluid. Breanna just happened to be one of the 2%.
“That made it where she will have to have cranial radiation later toward the end or so of her treatment,” Victoria said.
Cranial radiation therapy uses high energy X-rays to destroy leukemia cells; the beams cannot be felt. CRT is fractionated, so the total dose of radiation is given in separate, small treatments each appointment.
“Any radiation on a child’s brain, there is a chance of development issues and things of that sort,” Darren said. “Which is not always going to happen, but there is a chance.”
Breanna will have two and a half years of treatment.
“The first about eight months are very intense treatments, at least weekly if not more,” Darren explained. “She has had numerous chemo treatments, several different chemo drugs already. We are currently giving chemo injections and oral chemo doses as far as oral medicine as well right now.”
Any time Breanna runs a fever, Darren and Victoria have to take her to the ER where she gets transported to Children’s Mercy. At that point, Breanna stays in the hospital for two to three days.
She spent a little over three weeks in the hospital. They left on Sept. 24 and came back home on Oct. 17, but now she has had a tougher time walking.
“Since we have been home and her counts are up a little bit right now before this next phase of chemo really kicks in,” Darren said. “She has been a lot more playful and we are trying to get some of her muscle tone built more back up.”
Breanna has always been the happy-go-lucky good. She is respectful and courteous, some of her first words were ‘please’ and ‘thank you,’ he attributed. Now, she has some good days and bad days. Some days she rests a lot.
“She has just kind of gotten used to when she is in the hospital,” Darrn said. “She sleeps a lot.”
Currently, Breanna is on medication every six hours. From 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. and repeat. Darren and Victoria both shared that they too have their good days and bad days.
“We do our best, any of our bad times to try to not have them in front of her so she does not see that,” he said. “We try to stay strong, at least — in front of her. It has been really difficult with [Jackson], he spent nearly a month without us.”
While Breanna, Victoria and Darren were gone for over three weeks, Victoria’s mother took care of Jackson.
Added struggles
In addition to the challenges Victoria and Darren face, the ongoing novel coronavirus has made the situation more difficult. In the hospital, Breanna cannot have any visitors. Some appointments have only allowed one parent in the room. However, some appointments have been allowing both Victoria and Darren into the room with her.
“Hopefully, that does not change as COVID is getting worse again,” Darren said.
With a weakened immune system, Breanna has had a child’s cold. Earlier last week, she tested positive for the rhinovirus, which is a tougher cold. Handling those two viruses and being on antibiotics, clostridiodies difficile settled in.
Also known as C. diff, it is a bacterieum that causes diarrhea and inflammation of the colon. However, Breanna will also constantly be battling C. diff throughout her treatment.
“All of those combined puts us in isolation, to where her room is in isolation where everybody has to suit up a little differently when they come to see her,” Darren said. “She cannot even go out and walk around in the hallways like a lot of the other kids. It just adds another [layer] of how tough it is.”
In order to treat her C. diff, her colon needed to rest. For six days, Breanna went with mostly no food and partially clear liquids, Victoria added.
“That was kind of hard on all of us,’ she said.
The reason they stayed so long at the hospital this time was as a result of C. diff, she was also diagnosed with intussusception.
“The bowel kind of telescopes back on itself where a part of it goes inside of the other part,” Darren explained.
Fortunately, this was a good break for Darren and Victoria. One night at 3 a.m., Breanna’s doctor wanted to try the therapeutic enema procedure. The procedure uses compressed air to make the bowel stretch off of itself.
“After about 10 minutes in the waiting room,” he shared. “They came in and said it worked great.”
Raising awareness
Throughout this entire process, Darren and Victoria want other good things to come out. Together, they want to raise awareness about childhood cancer and leukemia.
“We cannot thank everybody enough for the overwhelming support we have had,” the couple said. “We have had a lot of people help out.”
There was a support event in Reading on Oct. 17 to raise money for the McBrides. Harry & Lloyd’s in Americus will have a dinner and auction to raise money for Breanna at 3 p.m Nov. 7.
Neighbors, bosses, current and former employees have helped the family out. Darren and Victoria have received restaurant gift cards, gas cards and Amazon cards to help with their travel expenses.
“K-Tag has told us that anybody that wants to call in can give them our name and they will look up our account and put money onto a credit on that to help,” Darren said with a laugh. “Right now, I-35 is in terrible condition.”
Packages have been sent with toys, clothes, blankets and stuffed animals for Breanna to their home address.
“Of course, we do not have to have money from everybody. We can never thank everybody enough for the donations and the thoughts and prayers for our family,” he said. “Any prayer helps. She will definitely need it — it is going to be a long, long road — these first six to eight months are going to be real intense and real tough.”
The fundraiser at Harry & Lloyd’s is currently the last one for the year. Darren shared that there may be a golf tournament when the weather is nice next year in Arkansas City.
“Anything helps. We do not like asking for anything,” he said. “But we completely appreciate what we got and anything anybody has tried to do for us.”
Wristbands are available for sale and donation at Graves Drug Store, 609 Commercial St., Plum Bazaar, 615 Commercial St., and Harry & Lloyd’s, 608 Main St., Americus.
A GoFundMe page has been also set up to help the McBrides and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/battling-with-breanna.
Victoria and Darren welcome any packages to 801 Oakwood Dr., Emporia, Kansas.
