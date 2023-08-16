School has started which means it’s time for the School Night to Join Scouting. This is the opportunity for all youth and parents to find out more about having fun, learning new things, and creating a unique adventure through Cub Scouting, now open to both boys and girls.
From building your own pinewood derby car to learning how to roast the perfect marshmallow with your best friends at a family campout, your child will LOVE being a Cub Scout. So, if they are in kindergarten through fifth grades then it's time for them to have some fun … with the Cub Scouts. Join them at School Night for Scouting to learn more about our programs and get your child registered.
School Night to Join Scouting in Emporia will be hosted at each of the following elementary schools on Monday, Aug. 28:
- Logan Avenue Elementary School - 4:30 - 6:30 PM
- Riverside Elementary School - 4:30 - 6:30 PM
- William Allen White Elementary School - 4:30 - 6:30 PM
- Sacred Heart Catholic School - 6:15 - 8:15 PM
- Timmerman Elementary School - 6:30 - 8:30 PM
- Village Elementary School - 6:30 - 8:30 PM
- Walnut Elementary School - 6:30 - 8:30 PM
To learn more about helping your son or daughter find the adventure within visit www.BeAScout.org or www.JayhawkCouncil.org or call 785-354-8541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.