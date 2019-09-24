The statewide Silver Alert for Dale Milburn of Burlington has been canceled. The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office reported that Milburn has been located in the Kansas City area, and is in good condition.
"Thank you for your assistance," read a statement from the Kansas Bureau of Investigations. "Direct any further inquiries to the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office."
At the request of the Coffey County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the KBI issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Burlington man.
The whereabouts of Dale Ernest Milburn, 78, were unknown at the time the alert was issued, and the public’s assistance was requested to help locate him. Milburn is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.
Milburn had previously been last seen wearing blue jeans and a white Relay for Life T-shirt. He was driving a white 2006 Chevy Silverado extended cab with tag 203GBU that was last seen around 4 p.m. turning south on Highway 75 from Burlington.
"Milburn has Alzheimer’s disease, and is without medication," read the alert.
