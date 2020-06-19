Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Criminal trespassing, 1300 Merchant St., 11:14 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and Woodland St., 2:04 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 500 E. 11th Ave., 6:32 p.m.
Rape, information redacted
Violate PFA/PFS, information redacted
Friday
Parking problem, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 3:49 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1900 W. 24th Ave., 6:57 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Animal bite, 400 Cherry St., Americus, 10:26 a.m.
Animal problem, 2700 Road F, Americus, 5:23 p.m.
Friday
Non-injury accident, S. Highway 99 and Road 40, Madison, 5:57 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Unlawful use of credit card, Emporia, 10:06 p.m.
Courts
Carlos Sanchez-Rivera, 1405 Westridge Dr., no driver’s license and left turn at intersection, Mar. 12
Linda Glaze, 1401 E. 12th Ave., Apt. 305, battery and criminal restraint, Mar. 14
Xavier Akins, 1025 State St., Apt. 4, no driver’s license and turn signal, Mar. 15
Brianna Rodecap, 516 Crestwood St., Strong City, criminal damage to property, Mar. 21
Deigo Rugel, 114 Neosho St., speeding and suspended driver’s license, Mar. 22
Celia Guerrero, 1601 W. South St., lot 47, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, Mar. 23
Domingo Vasquez, 1601 W. South St., lot 47, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, Mar. 23
Alphonso Slappy, 1316 Luther St., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft, Mar. 23
John Gieber, 322 Exchange St., careless driving, Mar. 23
Kurt Steinkuhler, 2909 W. Lake Dr., red light, Mar. 23
Evelyn Cunningham, 1126 Road 190, theft over $25, Mar. 24
Vincent Neeley, 506 N. Crawford St., Pittsburg, careless driving, no proof of insurance and suspended driver’s license, Mar. 25
Keeman Barrett, 746 Watson St., careless driving and suspended driver’s license, Mar. 25
Marissa Davis, 908 Valley Dr., fail to yield at stop sign and driving in violation of restrictions, Mar. 27
Manuel Gutierrez, 331 Sherman St., speeding and no driver’s license, Mar. 28
Jose Ultreras, 210 S. Merchant St., careless driving and DUI, Mar. 28
Kenneth Simmons, 1107 Cottonwood St., battery, Mar. 30
Brandon Oller, 717 Market St., disorderly conduct - language, Mar. 31
Richard Newton, 2220 Prairie St., Apt. 24, no proof of insurance, Apr. 3
Zachary Holub, 10 Washington St., possession of stolen property, Apr. 4
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.