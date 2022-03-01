The Flint Hills Technical College Foundation will host its 20th annual benefit gala and auction next month.
The gala, set for 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, will be held at the William Lindsay White Auditorium.
According to a written release, the benefit will recognize the foundation's 20th year of fundraising with the theme of "Celebrating the Past and Inspiring the Future."
Simmons Pet Food is the underwriting sponsor.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the evening catered by the College’s Hospitality/Culinary Arts program. The live auction and program begin at 8 p.m., during which the 2022 FHTC Distinguished Alumni will be announced. Proceeds from the Gala go to support students and enhance educational opportunities at FHTC.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.fhtc.edu/foundation or by calling 620-341-1380.
