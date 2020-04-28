morning.jpg

Good morning! Skies should be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain near 2 p.m. Today's high is 77 degrees. 

Our top stories from yesterday:

Lyon County Public Health changes reporting procedures -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_b23be6b4-88ca-11ea-9893-2fe0b594ca72.html

Emporia Main Street named quarterfinalist for America’s Main Streets contest -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_22f0cc94-8899-11ea-b0af-2b06ad6c9a5f.html

 

Three at ESU Honored with awards for Women's History Month -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_9a67e49c-889e-11ea-83d6-f79f83acbdf0.html

 

Top national news:

The US reopening is coming, but ‘normal’ is still a ways off

https://apnews.com/ef4888f7d43681c285ed526616ae9381

After COVID-19 recovery, first responders get back to work -

https://apnews.com/ab5ceac4542026be8792fb6561f8f38e

Your uplifting story for today:

Coronavirus Antibodies Present In Nearly 25% Of All NYC Residents, Cuomo Says; Un-PAUSE In Certain Regions Of NY Might Begin In May -

https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2020/04/27/coronavirus-antibodies-present-in-nearly-25-of-all-nyc-residents/

 

