Good morning! Skies should be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain near 2 p.m. Today's high is 77 degrees.
Our top stories from yesterday:
Lyon County Public Health changes reporting procedures -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_b23be6b4-88ca-11ea-9893-2fe0b594ca72.html
Emporia Main Street named quarterfinalist for America’s Main Streets contest -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_22f0cc94-8899-11ea-b0af-2b06ad6c9a5f.html
Three at ESU Honored with awards for Women's History Month -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_9a67e49c-889e-11ea-83d6-f79f83acbdf0.html
Top national news:
The US reopening is coming, but ‘normal’ is still a ways off
https://apnews.com/ef4888f7d43681c285ed526616ae9381
After COVID-19 recovery, first responders get back to work -
https://apnews.com/ab5ceac4542026be8792fb6561f8f38e
Your uplifting story for today:
Coronavirus Antibodies Present In Nearly 25% Of All NYC Residents, Cuomo Says; Un-PAUSE In Certain Regions Of NY Might Begin In May -
https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2020/04/27/coronavirus-antibodies-present-in-nearly-25-of-all-nyc-residents/
