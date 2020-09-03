We are making some delivery adjustments to our newspaper vending racks in the surrounding towns. If you find a machine or used to getting a paper from a machine and see it does not have a paper please visit the following dealers. Dealers will have papers available after they receive their daily mail.
Americus — Casey's
Lebo — Casey's
Hartford — Hartford One Stop
Olpe — Murphy Oil
Madison — Casey's and Chubby's
Strong City — Flint Hills One Stop
Cottonwood Falls — Dollar General and Casey's
The easiest way to receive the newspaper is by subscription for $8 a month. Papers are delivered to your house with same-day delivery and also comes with online digital access.
If you have any questions call 620-342-4800.
