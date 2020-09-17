The Emporia Lions Club, with the help of Lyon County 4-Hers, gave out 750 redbud trees free to the public, Wednesday evening at the Emporia Farmers Market.
The trees were gone in less than one hour.
The club is celebrating its 99th year as a service club in Emporia by continuing a tradition started in 1939. More than 10,000 have been given away since that time.
