Larry Lee White of rural Americus died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at his home. He was 82.
Larry was born on June 6, 1939 in Bushong, Kansas the son of John W. and Leah Rebecca Conlin White. He married Rose Ann Nuessen on August 20, 1960 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Rose Ann White of the home; son, Jeffrey White of Lawrence; daughters, Denise (Kevin) Kater and Linda (Todd) Parks both of Emporia; grandchildren, Kristin (Tim) Riemann of Osage City, Ryan (Jerod Martin) Parks of Olathe, Jared (Alexa) Parks of Emporia, Kylie (Daniel Fragel) Kater of Emporia, Evan and Dru White both of Lawrence; great-grandchildren, Leah and Lauren Riemann and Lincoln and Lawton Parks; brothers, John (Brenda Dick) White of Allen and James (Mary Clare) White of Baldwin, Kansas; sister, Jackuelyn (Gene) Harder of Emporia.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Leah White.
Larry worked at Wesley Parks Gravel Pits, and then worked 30 years at Interstate Bakery as a Maintenance Engineer and also owned and operated Larry White Dirt and Gravel. He also belonged to the Flint Hills Tractor Club.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 25, 2022 at Allen United Methodist Church in Allen with burial following at the Allen Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Hand in Hand Hospice can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
