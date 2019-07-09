Jean Louise Lambert, 79, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her home in Neosho Rapids.
She was born October 15, 1939 in Hartford, Kansas the daughter of Ralph and Clara Louise Joles Carson.
Jean grew up farming with her dad. She attended Hartford High School and graduated with the Class of 1957. On August 24, 1958 she married the love of her life, Donald L. Lambert in Hartford.
Jean took a position with Hallmark Cards in Emporia as a quality control agent from August 1957 until September 1963. She was a homemaker during the early years of marriage spending most of her time raising their son Raymond. She began working April 11, 1984 in the quality control division of Hopkins Manufacturing in Emporia, retiring on July 18, 2003.
Jean and Don were avid riders and members of the American Motorcycle Association and the Trail Winders Motorcycle Club of Neosho Rapids. She also attended the Neosho Rapids Coffee Club and the local Koffee Klan Group. Her favorite hobby was playing softball which she did throughout her life with her friends in the local community.
She will live on in the hearts of her son, Raymond Lambert and his wife Dana of Neosho Rapids; her granddaughter, Jeniffer Lambert of Neosho Rapids; a sister, Julie Ann Young of Gardner; brothers, Ralph “Rick” Carson of Neosho Rapids, Robert Michael Carson and his wife Eidie of Oil City, Penn., Roy Carson and his wife Joyce of Lebo and Randall Carson of Neosho Rapids; twenty three nieces and nephews, numerous great-nieces and nephews; extended family and dear friends. Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband, Don on June 27, 2006. She was also preceded by two sisters, Florence Joanne Carson and June Melissa Dieker and a sister-in-law, Judith Ann Carson.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Burial will follow services at Hartford Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:30 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Neosho Rapids Senior Center or the American Heart Association and sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
