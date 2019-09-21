Orval and Colleen Aakhus of Emporia celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on September 18.
The couple was married Sept. 18, 1949 in Winger, Minnesota.
Mr. Aakhus was an air traffic controller with the Federal Aviation Administration, and worked at the Emporia Municipal Airport from 1974 - 1976.
The couple’s children are Diane Murdock of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; John Aakhus of Anderson, South Carolina; and Jim Aakhus and Denise Wilson of Emporia. Grandchildren are Shelley Phillips and Mark Aakhus of South Carolina; James Aakhus, North Carolina; Adam Wilson, Reading; Bryan Wilson, Emporia; and Summer Huston, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. They have 14 great-grandchildren.
The couple’s children hosted a dinner, dance and family reunion on Aug. 3 at the Reading Community Center to celebrate.
The Aakhuses have spent their summers in Emporia since retiring in 1990. They have a home in Green Valley, Arizona, where they reside during the winter months.
